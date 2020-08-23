Police investigating suspicious deaths after finding 2 bodies in Toronto apartment
Toronto Police located two people dead in an apartment Saturday night near Lawrence and Morningside avenues.
Apartment is near Lawrence Avenue East and Morningside Avenue
Toronto police are investigating after finding two people dead in an apartment Saturday night near Lawrence and Morningside avenues.
The deaths are being treated as suspicious.
They are urging anyone with information to cal 1-800-222-TIPS
SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT: Lawrence Avenue East and Morningside Avenue area, <a href="https://twitter.com/TPS43Div?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tps43Div</a>. Officers located two deceased people in an apartment. Deaths are being treated as suspicious. Investigation underway. Info? <a href="https://twitter.com/1800222TIPS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@1800222TIPS</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1583370?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1583370</a> ^CdK—@TPSOperations
