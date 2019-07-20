OPP investigate suspicious death of 45-year-old woman in Orillia

Provincial police in Orillia say they are investigating the suspicious death of a local woman.

Police and paramedics received a report early Friday morning about an injured person outside a city residence.

A woman who was found at the scene was rushed to a local hospital where police say she was pronounced deceased.

The victim has since been identified as 45-year-old Tracey Reid.

Investigators said a post mortem would be conducted in Toronto to determine the cause of death.

No other information was immediately released.