Police investigating suspicious death in warehouse near Steeles and Islington

Police are investigating a suspicious death after receiving information that led them to a commercial building near Steeles and Islington avenues.

Two men were found inside the building at Millwick and Milvan Drives at around 9 a.m. Friday.

One was dead and the other was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police have not revealed the cause of death.

It's not clear if police are treating this incident as a homicide or if they are searching for any suspects.