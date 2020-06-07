Skip to Main Content
York police investigate 'suspicious death' of 45-year-old Toronto man
York Regional Police are investigating what they call a 'suspicious death' after a 45-year-old man died in Markham.

Man died on Saturday after police were called to the area of Steeles and Markham Road for reports of an injury

Investigators are canvassing the area and are asking anyone with information to contact police. (Greg Ross/CBC)

Police were called to Marydale Avenue near Steeles Avenue East and Markham Road on Saturday, where they found the man with life-threatening injuries outside the residence. 

Paramedics attended to the Toronto man but he died on scene. 

The cause of death has not been determined. 

Investigators are canvassing the area and are asking anyone with information to contact police. 

