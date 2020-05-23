Skip to Main Content
Police investigate 'suspicious' death of man in Mississauga
Homicide unit will be at the scene, Peel police say

The homicide unit is heading to the scene, say Peel police, after the coroner deemed a man's death "suspicious." (Peel Regional Police)

Peel police are investigating a "suspicious" death in a Mississauga apartment Saturday morning.

A man was found dead in a home near Hurontario Street and Glenn Hawthorne Boulevard, said Peel police.

The homicide unit is heading to the scene, after the coroner deemed the death suspicious.

The area is secured, police said.

More to come.

