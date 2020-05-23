Police investigate 'suspicious' death of man in Mississauga
Homicide unit will be at the scene, Peel police say
Peel police are investigating a "suspicious" death in a Mississauga apartment Saturday morning.
A man was found dead in a home near Hurontario Street and Glenn Hawthorne Boulevard, said Peel police.
The homicide unit is heading to the scene, after the coroner deemed the death suspicious.
The area is secured, police said.
More to come.
Suspicious Death<br>Glenn Hawthorne Blvd/ Hurontario St. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mississauga?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mississauga</a> <br>Adult male located in residence deceased. <br>Coroner has attended, death deemed suspicious, area has been secured. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PRP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PRP</a> remain on scene. <br>Homicide bureau will be attending. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PRP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PRP</a> P200161797 C/R 00:21—@PeelPolice