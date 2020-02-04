Homicide investigators probe suspicious death of man in Mississauga

Homicide investigators are probing the suspicious death of a man in Mississauga.

According to Peel police Const. Sarah Patton, two men were seen in "some sort of altercation" in the area of Aquinas Avenue and Sebastien Drive at 2:20 a.m. Tuesday.

One of the men fell to the ground, and the other left the scene on foot.

A passerby reported the flight to police.

When officers arrived, they found the man on the ground, in the middle of Sebastien Drive, with "obvious signs of trauma." Patten did not elaborate on the nature of his injuries.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene, she added.

"The circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation," Patten told CBC Toronto.

No further description of the other man was available at the time of the interview.

Peel's homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Officers spent the morning speaking to neighbours in the area and searching for any security camera video.

Anyone with potentially valuable information for police is asked to contact investigators or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.