Man dead under 'suspicious' circumstances in Etobicoke
Toronto police say they are investigating a "suspicious" death in Etobicoke.
Police say the man was found in an intersection with “obvious trauma.” He died in hospital
Police say they were called to the intersection of James Street and Thirty Ninth Street shortly after 6 a.m. Friday.
They say a man was found with "obvious trauma" and no vital signs in the intersection.
The man died shortly thereafter in hospital.
The investigation continues.