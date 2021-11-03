Durham police probe suspicious death of elderly woman in Oshawa
The force said that officers were called to an address in the area of Phillip Murray Avenue and Cedar Street on Tuesday evening.
Forensic investigation team was on scene late Tuesday
Durham police are investigating the suspicious death of an elderly woman in Oshawa.
A forensic investigation team was at the scene late into the night.
Police provided no further information but said more details will be provided Wednesday.
