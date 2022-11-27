1 person dead after 'suspicious' car fire in Burlington, Halton police say

A person has died after a suspicious car fire in Burlington early Sunday morning, Halton police say.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. police and fire services responded to report of a vehicle fire in the area of Dundas Street W. and Tremaine Road.

After the fire was put out, emergency crews found a body of a person in the vehicle.

"The circumstances are suspicious and the Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation," Halton Regional Police Services said in a news release Sunday.

The person has not been identified yet, police said. The vehicle will been taken to the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto for further examination.

Police are appealing to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the fire or was in the area of Dundas Street between Bronte Road and Appleby Line.

Anyone with dashcam footage between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. near Highway 407 north, Appleby Line west, Bronte Road east and QEW south, is also asked to reach out to police.