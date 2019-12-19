2 suspects sought in 'callous' killing of Jeremy Vincent Urbina

Police are looking for two suspects they allege went to a North York apartment building looking for somebody — anybody — to kill, and wound up shooting 22-year-old Jeremy Vincent Urbina to death.

Det. Sgt. Terry Brown told reporters in his 16 years in the homicide unit he has never seen anything like this.

"This is one of the most callous killings I've ever witnessed in this office," he said at a Thursday news conference.

He called the shooting an "opportunistic killing" and suggested a chilling motive.

"This, ladies and gentlemen, appears as though a human being was hunting another human being," he said.

What happened?

The incident happened in the parking lot of a residential complex near Leslie Street and Finch Avenue East on Dec. 11 at around 8 p.m.

Officers arrived to find Urbina on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Brown said at around 8:01 p.m., the suspects were captured on surveillance video entering the residential complex. He said they casually walked around the building for around six minutes, going through common areas and the laundry room, before leaving the apartment building.

That's where they found Urbina, who was taking out the garbage at the time.

Police were called to a residential complex near Leslie Street and Finch Avenue East on Dec. 11 at around 8 p.m. for reports of gunshots. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Brown says that Urbina "appears to be returning to his complex when a suspect comes up on him from behind, out of nowhere, and immediately begins to discharge a firearm in his general direction."

"There is absolutely no interaction with Mr. Urbina and the shooter."

This is what lead investigators to think that the suspects may have been looking for someone to target.

"It's our investigative belief, that these two individuals, whoever they are, were there possibly to look for some particular individual, or even more disturbing, they could have been just in that area looking for anyone who happened to be there," he said.

Who are the suspects?

Investigators are now searching for the two suspects, who were seen running westbound from the area.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify the two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting. (Toronto Police Service)

He is asking anyone with information or video of the shooting to contact police.

"I would be shocked and surprised if someone does not know who the person is with that pink covering over their face."

Who is Jeremy Urbina?

Urbina was a second-year student at the Ontario College of Art and Design University (OCAD) studying integrated media. He lived in the apartment complex with his parents.

Jeremy Vincent Urbina was a second-year student at OCAD studying integrated media. (Toronto Police Service)

Brown said Urbina has no history with the Toronto police. The young man was loved by all and just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, he said.

"[He] just happened to be throwing his garbage out at that time, at that moment. Two minutes earlier, two minutes later, he's likely not a victim."

In a press release, OCAD sent its condolences to Urbina's family.

"I am shocked and deeply saddened by this devastating news," said Caroline Langill, acting president of OCAD. "Our hearts go out to our student's family and friends."

A celebration of life ceremony will be held in honour of Urbina on Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Highland Funeral Home.