Several people were sent to hospital after a suspected poisoning at a Markham restaurant, York Regional Police say.

Police say the possible poisoning at Delight Restaurant & BBQ, in the Highway 48 and Bur Oak Avenue area, is not considered to be criminal at this point.

York Region Public Health says it is investigating reports of multiple people becoming "seriously" ill after eating food from the restaurant on Saturday and Sunday.

Anyone who dined in or ordered takeout or delivery is asked to throw out any food from the restaurant.

The public health agency says the restaurant remains closed pending the investigation and is co-operating with investigators.

It also says it cannot currently confirm the number of people hospitalized or the cause of the illness.