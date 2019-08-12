Man shot during suspected daylight home invasion in Markham
Two male suspects fled home in Markham Road and 14th Avenue area, police say
A man is in life-threatening condition after being shot in a suspected daylight home invasion in Markham Monday.
York Regional Police say they were called to the home on Boxwood Crescent near Markham Road and 14th Avenue just before 2 p.m., where they located the man. He was then rushed to hospital.
Two male suspects fled the in a dark-coloured vehicle, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541.
SHOOTING IN MARKHAM - Investigators are at the scene of a suspected home invasion on Boxwood Cres, south of 14th Ave. One adult man is in hospital in life-threatening condition. Two Male suspects fled in a dark-coloured vehicle. Anyone with info call 866-876-5423 x7541 <a href="https://t.co/0mOmQc83K7">pic.twitter.com/0mOmQc83K7</a>—@YRP