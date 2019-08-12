Man shot during suspected daylight home invasion in Markham

A man is in life-threatening condition after being shot in a suspected daylight home invasion in Markham Monday.

York Regional Police say they were called to the home on Boxwood Crescent near Markham Road and 14th Avenue just before 2 p.m., where they located the man. He was then rushed to hospital.

Two male suspects fled the in a dark-coloured vehicle, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541.