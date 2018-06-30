2 pedestrians seriously injured in the Junction, suspected drunk driver facing charges

Toronto police say a suspected drunk driver has been arrested and is facing charges after two pedestrians were seriously injured on Friday night in the Junction.

Police were called the area of Dundas Street and Pacific Avenue after 10 p.m. for a report of a collision.

When officers arrived, they found two pedestrians on the ground, bleeding.

Paramedics took a man to a trauma centre and a woman to a local hospital, according to Dan Hunter, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services. Both had suffered serious injuries and were in serious condition.

Police said bystanders had chased the car that hit the pedestrians and held the driver for police. The man apparently tried to flee the scene, but was taken into custody.

Police said charges are pending.