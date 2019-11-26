Suspect suffers possible life-threatening injury after bank robbery in Mississauga

A suspected bank robber has been taken to hospital with what could be a life-threatening gunshot wound in Mississauga, Peel police say.

Police were called shortly before 4 p.m. after a bank was robbed in the area of Dundas Street East and Haines Road, near Cawthra Road.

There's no word yet on whether it was a police officer who shot the suspect, who is now in custody

The suspect was taken to a trauma centre.

Police have taped off the area near the bank as officers investigate.

No other information was available.