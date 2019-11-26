Suspect suffers possible life-threatening injury after bank robbery in Mississauga
A suspected bank robber has been taken to hospital with what could be a life-threatening gunshot wound in Mississauga, Peel police say.
Bank was robbed in Dundas Street East and Haines Road area
Police were called shortly before 4 p.m. after a bank was robbed in the area of Dundas Street East and Haines Road, near Cawthra Road.
There's no word yet on whether it was a police officer who shot the suspect, who is now in custody
The suspect was taken to a trauma centre.
Police have taped off the area near the bank as officers investigate.
No other information was available.
