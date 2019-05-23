Arrest made in case of man, woman found unconscious at St. James Cathedral in July 2018

Toronto police have made an arrest in a July 2018 attack that left a 17-year-old girl and 22-year-old man unconscious.

A 44-year-old man, of no fixed address, faces two counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated assault and four counts of failing to comply with probation conditions.

"By all accounts it seems these attacks were completely random and as a result we recognized this as a very serious investigation," Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CBC News.

Officers were called to Church Street and King Street East on July 30 around 3:20 a.m. by a man walking his dog, concerned for the victims' safety.

The two victims were found "badly beaten," police said at the time, lying on the steps of St. James Cathedral. On Thursday, police said the two have suffered "life-altering" injuries and are still receiving treatment.

"Their lives will never be the same as a result of this," Douglas-Cook said.

Police said at the time they believed the pair were injured at another location and made their way to the church steps where they were found. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Both were taken to St. Michael's Hospital in life-threatening condition.

The accused appeared in court at College Park on Thursday.

Investigators say there may be more victims and are appealing for them to come forward. Anyone who was in the area on Monday until 3:20 a.m. is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100.