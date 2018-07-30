Skip to Main Content
Man, woman critically injured in suspected assault at St. James Cathedral

A man and a woman are critically injured after police found them "badly beaten" in downtown Toronto early Monday morning.

Officers found the victims 'badly beaten' on the church steps, police say

A man and a woman are in life-threatening condition after police found them 'badly beaten' on the steps of St. James Cathedral early Monday. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

A man and a woman are critically injured after police found them "badly beaten" in downtown Toronto early Monday morning.  

Officers were called to Church and King streets around 3:30 a.m. by a man walking his dog. They say the bystander was concerned for the victims' safety. 

The pair were found lying on the steps of St. James Cathedral, unresponsive and "badly beaten," police said. 

Police believe both victims had been sleeping on the church steps at King and Church streets when the alleged assault happened. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

They were taken St. Michael's Hospital in life-threatening condition. 

It's unclear how or when the victims were attacked, police say. They are investigating the incident as a possible assault.  

