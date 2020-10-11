Police seek Peeping Tom accused of seriously injuring musician in stabbing

Toronto police are asking for help in identifying a man accused of seriously injuring a musician last week in a stabbing outside a home in downtown Toronto.

The man is wanted for aggravated assault and he is believed to have been peering inside the window of a basement apartment where a woman lives immediately before the stabbing.

A Toronto musician, Connor Grant, 28, is recovering in hospital after confronting the Peeping Tom outside his home in the area of D'Arcy Street and Beverley Street early Thursday.

Const. Edward Parks, spokesperson for the Toronto police, said the man is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

"It's imperative that we get this individual off the streets," Parks said. "Anytime there's a situation like this, we feel there's a risk to the public."

According to Nick Cassidy, a friend of the victim, Grant went outside his home for a smoke and saw a man kneeling, with his pants off, looking into the basement apartment window.

The incident happened outside this home early Thursday. (CBC)

Cassidy said Grant confronted the man, who pulled out a knife and stabbed him. The man ran off. Grant suffered a punctured lung and remains in hospital after he underwent surgery. Cassidy said Grant is still in a lot of pain.

Both Grant and Cassidy are members of the Trick Casket band and it has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help Grant with expenses as he recovers from the stabbing.

The band is scheduled to perform at an online fundraiser next Wednesday to help Grant because he is "going to be out of work for a while."

"He has his rent to pay, bills to pay and we genuinely at this stage do not know when he is going to be out of the woods with regards to this kind of situation," Cassidy said.

"It could be two weeks, it could be two months, and with the lung punctured, it's going to be probably longer."

Connor Grant, 28, was stabbed outside his home in the area of D’Arcy Street and Beverley Street on Thursday. (Submitted by Nick Cassidy)

Cassidy said he is not surprised that Grant intervened in the situation.

"He's not an aggressive guy, but he definitely would stand up for someone," Cassidy said.

"He is the kind of guy who will step up if he saw someone obviously doing the Peeping Tom thing. He would say something to them. He's a really great guy, a really lovely guy."

Cassidy said he and Grant had been out earlier that night before heading to their separate homes.

"I think I was talking to him about 1 a.m., and about 2 a.m., he went to bed because he was up for work the next morning," Cassidy told CBC Toronto.

"I woke up at 7 and there was a text from him just saying: 'I've been stabbed. On my way to the hospital.'"

Nick Cassidy, right, and his friend Connor Grant, left, are members of Trick Casket band. (Submitted by Nick Cassidy)

After trying unsuccessfully to reach his friend to find out what had happened, Cassidy said he eventually contacted Grant's mother, who explained the situation.

Police have released images of the suspect.

He is described as 40 to 60 years old, five foot five, with a thin build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants at the time of the incident.

If seen, people are urged to call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-5200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).