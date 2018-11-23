Police publish images of 'suspect vehicle' in east-end hit and run

Toronto police on Friday published images of the "suspect vehicle" involved in a hit-and-run collision in the east end earlier this week.

Investigators hope the public may be able to help identify who was behind the wheel of the "dark-coloured minivan or similar vehicle" on Wednesday.

At around 7:50 p.m. that evening, a driver struck a 24-year-old woman in the crosswalk on Danforth Road at Kennedy Road. The woman was then dragged for a short distance before the driver fled the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said at the time.

"Police continue to ask local residents, businesses, and drivers, who may have security or dash-camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators," a news release said.