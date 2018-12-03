Man arrested after 3 financial institutions robbed in Scarborough

Toronto police say they have arrested a man suspected of robbing three financial institutions in Scarborough on Monday morning.

A second man is wanted in the robberies, according to police.

The robberies occurred near the intersections of Sheppard Avenue East and Markham Road, Progress Avenue and Brimley Road, and Midland Avenue East and Finch Avenue East.

All three robberies occurred in Toronto police's 42 division.

Officers arrested the man in the Morningside Avenue and McNicoll Avenue area and they located and seized a black SUV that may have been used in the robberies.

Police were told that the man had a gun, and as officers searched for the suspect, three schools in the area of Morningside Avenue and McNicoll Avenue were briefly placed in a hold and secure as a precaution.

The schools were Thomas L. Wells Public School, Brookside Public School and Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati Catholic School.

Const. Caroline de Kloet, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, declined to name the financial institutions that were robbed.