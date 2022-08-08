Someone stole and crashed a Toronto police vehicle with a canine inside, police say

A suspect has been arrested after allegedly stealing a police vehicle with a canine in the back before crashing it, police say.

Toronto police said officers were responding to a call for a break-and-enter in the area of Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. on Monday.

Const. Robert Reid said while officers were searching the area, a male jumped into a police SUV with a canine in the back.

Reid said the suspect eventually stopped at Lawrence and Keele Street after striking "street furniture."

The suspect was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say. The dog was not harmed in the crash, Reid said.

Police have not yet released his age.

Roads in the area will remain closed for the next several hours as police investigate.