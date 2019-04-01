Suspect in abduction of Wanzhen Lu turns himself in to police

One of four suspects wanted in connection with the abduction of Chinese international student Wanzhen Lu has turned himself in to police.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued Monday for Abdullahi Adan, 37, of Toronto, who was wanted on four charges: kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon and assault.

Adan turned himself in overnight, York Regional Police Const. Andy Pattenden confirmed to CBC Toronto early Tuesday.

"It's definitely just due to the ongoing pressure, I'm sure, from the public, from the media, from social media, as well as our investigators who are working diligently to find all the suspects," Pattenden said in a telephone interview.

Adan is scheduled to appear in court in Newmarket, about 50 kilometres north of Toronto, later today for a bail hearing.

Adan was the first suspect to be named after surveillance cameras recorded three masked men taking Lu, 22, from the parking garage of a condominium building in Markham, around 6 p.m. ET on March 23.

York Regional Police say Wanzhen Lu, 22, was forced into a vehicle in the underground parking garage of a condo building at 15 Water Walk Dr., in Markham, Ont. (York Regional Police)

Police have said the men forced Lu into a black Dodge Caravan after shocking him with a conductive energy weapon, while a fourth was driving the vehicle.

On March 26, Lu was found alive after knocking on the door of a home in Gravenhurst, Ont., almost 200 kilometres away from where he was taken.

He was suffering from minor injuries and was taken to hospital. Police say he has since been reunited with his family.

Pattenden said investigators are "working closely" with the Lu family, but he would not offer specific details on their whereabouts, because "there are still concerns for their security as we have three suspects still outstanding."

Police are advising the remaining suspects to seek legal counsel and turn themselves in. Police are also asking members of the public to contact them if they have any information about the investigation.

The suspects are all described as male. One suspect is described as wearing a mask with blue pants and a jacket. The second has dark skin, is 6 feet one inch tall and was wearing a black Canada Goose jacket. The third was wearing a green and yellow jacket with a hood.