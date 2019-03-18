Man wanted in 'targeted' killing of Hells Angels member surrenders to police

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the "targeted" killing of a Hells Angels member has surrendered to police.

Late in the morning of March 11, Michael Deabaitua-Schulde, 32, was shot in the parking lot of HUF Boxing Gym, near the intersection of Dundas Street East and Cawthra Road, in Mississauga.

Deabaitua-Schulde was transported to a nearby hospital but later died from his wounds, Peel paramedics said.

Deabaitua-Schulde was a "well-entrenched" member of the Angels' Niagara chapter, Peel Police Acting Supt. Martin Ottaway said during a news conference last Thursday.

At that same news conference, Ottaway also announced that the night before, Montreal police arrested Marckens Vilme, 28, and Brandon Reyes, 24, in connection with the killing.

Vilme is charged with first-degree murder, and Reyes is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

"This was a targeted attack," Ottaway told reporters.

He had identified a third suspect in the killing — Joseph Pallotta, 38, of Montreal — who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

On Monday, Peel Regional Police said Pallotta surrendered to police in Montreal on Sunday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Peel police or Crime Stoppers.