Suspect in alleged sex assaults near York University facing two new charges

The suspect previously charged in a string of alleged sexual assaults near York University is facing two new counts after another woman came forward on Boxing Day.

A sixth woman called investigators on Dec. 26 and told them she was assaulted on Dec. 19, according to police.

On that day, she said, she was in the area of Four Winds Drive and Keele Street around 7:30 p.m. when a man approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her.

On Christmas Eve, police announced a slew of charges against a 20-year-old suspect after five women came forward with similar allegations of assault said to have occurred between Oct. 24 and Dec. 21 in the same area, near York University.

Investigators initially published a public warning on Dec. 20 about a series of three alleged sexual assaults. Just hours after the notice went out, police were called to investigate two other incidents.

On Dec. 21, Insp. Domenic Sinopoli of the Toronto police sex crimes unit told reporters that a single assailant was believed to be responsible for all the alleged attacks. He also noted that the incidents escalated in violence.

In one of the more recent attacks, the victim was knocked unconscious before she was assaulted, he said. During another attack, the victim was threatened at knife point, assaulted and robbed, he said.

Four of the original victims are women in their early 20s, while the other is a 19-year-old woman.

On Christmas Eve, police said that Inzaghi Regis, 20, was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with 13 offences:

Three counts of sexual assault with a weapon.

Two counts of sexual assault.

Three counts of robbery.

Two counts of choking.

Two counts of threatening death.

Assault causing bodily harm.

The victim who came forward on Boxing Day is 23, police said Friday, after Regis made a court appearance. The new charges are sexual assault with a weapon and forcible confinement.

Police remain concerned that there may be other victims. Anyone who has knowledge of Regis or who has had contact with him is encouraged to call police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.