Alleged killer on Toronto police's most-wanted list extradited after U.S. arrest

A man who was the subject of a nationwide warrant for the shooting death of a Hamilton man has been returned to Canada from the U.S. and charged with first-degree murder.

Akil Whyte, 24, was on Toronto police's most-wanted list in connection with the point-blank shooting death of Leonard Pinnock in 2017.

Whyte was arrested on Aug. 6 in Atlanta, Ga., Toronto police said in a news release Thursday. Investigators did not say why he was apprehended.

Officers from Toronto's homicide unit went to Atlanta on Wednesday and brought Whyte back to Canada, police said, where he was formally charged.

Police say Hamilton resident Leonard Pinnock, 33, was shot and killed while sitting in his car. (Toronto Police)

Pinnock, 33, was sitting in his car waiting for a friend in the parking lot of a strip mall near Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West when two suspects fired multiple shots into the driver's window, Toronto police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance video showed two suspects in hooded jackets approach the car from the front and back and fire several shots in the span of about 17 seconds before running away.

Police said at the time that the shooting appeared to be a "random attack."

Investigators say they believe other people were involved, including a second shooter who hasn't been identified.

"We continue to ask for the assistance of the community to locate everyone responsible for this murder," police said in a news release.