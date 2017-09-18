Man on Toronto police's most-wanted list arrested in U.S.

A man who was on Toronto police's most-wanted list in connection with the point-blank shooting of a Hamilton man has been arrested in the United States.

Toronto police confirmed Akil Whyte is in custody stateside, but he has not yet been extradited.

"We don't know how long that will take," said Const. Caroline de Kloet.

Toronto police previously said they considered him armed and "extremely dangerous."

Whyte is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with a 2017 shooting that led to the death of Leonard Pinnock.

Police say Hamilton resident Leonard Pinnock, 33, was shot and killed while sitting in his car. (Toronto Police)

The 33-year-old was sitting in his car waiting for a friend in the parking lot of a strip mall near Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue W. when two suspects fired multiple shots into the driver's window, Toronto police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance video showed two suspects in hooded jackets approach the car from the front and back and fire several shots in the span of about 17 seconds before running away.

Whyte was wearing a light-coloured hoodie in the video and fired the first shot, according to investigators.

Police said at the time that the shooting appeared to be a "random attack."

