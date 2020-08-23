Skip to Main Content
Suspect in custody after 3 people found stabbed in Brampton home
Toronto·New

Injuries of victims are considered non-life-threatening, police say

The Canadian Press ·
Peel police say the suspect was in 'mental health distress' and allegedly attacked others in the home with a knife. (Peel Regional Police)

Peel police say a suspect who was in crisis is in custody after allegedly stabbing three people in a home.

Investigators say they were called to the home in Brampton on Sunday afternoon.

They say they found three people with injuries considered not life-threatening.

Police say the suspect was in "mental health distress" and allegedly attacked others in the home with a knife.

They say the person was taken to hospital to be assessed.

Officers are asking any witnesses to come forward.
 

