Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Toronto shooting death of Karolina Huebner-Makurat

A 32-year-old Toronto man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder for his alleged role in a shooting in the east end that killed an innocent bystander, police say.

Damian Hudson appeared in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre Thursday. A bail hearing was scheduled for July 25.

Karolina Huebner-Makurat, a 44-year-old mother of two, died in hospital on July 7 after she was hit by a stray bullet in the area of Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue in Leslieville.

The shooting happened in the busy area shortly before 12:30 p.m. following an altercation between three men that led to an exchange of gunfire between two of them, according to police.

At the time, Hudson was on two release orders and under three firearm prohibitions, police said in an email to CBC Toronto.

Investigators had previously released images of all three suspects as part of an appeal for the public's help in identifying them. Police said Thursday they are still trying to identify the other two men involved in the incident.

One of them, who is shown in the middle of the image below, is said to be between 18 and 25 years old, average height, slim build, with long hair in a ponytail. He was wearing a black baseball hat, a black North Face hoodie, dark coloured jeans and white shoes, police say. The other, shown on the right in the image below, is believed to be between 18 and 25 years old, tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a grey hoodie, dark pants and dark shoes.

Police previously released these images of the suspects in the shooting. Damian Hudson is on the left, according to police. Investigators are still trying to identify the other two men in this composite image. (Toronto Police Service handout)

Leslieville residents set up a makeshift memorial for Huebner-Makurat shortly after her death, laying flowers, candles and notes mourning her.

Adrian Makurat, who identified himself as the husband of the victim, posted on social media hours after the shooting asking for privacy and calling it a "tragic day."

"Life is short. Hug your loved ones every moment you get the chance," he wrote on a Facebook profile with pictures of the couple and two young girls.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow commented on the killing on Monday, two days before she formally took office, extending her condolences to Huebner-Makurat's family and calling what happened a "horrible tragedy."

"The challenge before me when I become mayor is to find ways to end gun violence and all types of violence," Chow said.