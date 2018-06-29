Toronto cops release man wanted by 2 nearby police forces

Toronto police say they mistakenly released a potentially violent man from their custody earlier this week, even though he's still wanted by two other police services.

The 24-year-old was last seen at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday at a Scarborough courthouse. The man appeared at the Eglinton Avenue East facility, but was then released.

Police say he's now considered "unlawfully at large" and may be violent and dangerous.

The suspect was initially arrested by Peterborough police, but was brought to Toronto to face mischief charges, according to Const. David Hopkinson, a Toronto police spokesperson. He's also wanted by Peel Regional Police on an outstanding arrest warrant.

The Toronto charges were dealt with in court, but then the suspect was allowed to walk free.

Hopkinson told CBC Toronto the suspect is likely somewhere in the GTA or Peterborough.

He is described as five-foot-nine and 165 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair.