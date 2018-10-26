Suspect in fatal Mississauga shooting arrested

Peel police say they have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting in Mississauga earlier this month.

Richard Chambers, 31, surrendered to police on Friday and was charged with second-degree murder, police say.

The Oct. 2 shooting happened at a townhouse complex in the area of Goreway and Morning Star drives at approximately 5:45 p.m.

Police say Dorren Campbell, 30, arrived at Etobicoke General Hospital shortly after the incident with a gunshot wound. He later died due to his injuries.

In relation to the death, police obtained a Canada-wide arrest warrant for Chambers on Thursday.

Chambers was also wanted on another Canada-wide warrant for a Mississauga shooting on Sept. 22, according to a police news release.

Police said he was scheduled to appear in court on Friday to answer to charges related to both shootings.

Police are also seeking witnesses and surveillance footage in connection with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 905-453-2121 ext. 3205, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.