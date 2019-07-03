Suspect arrested in Aurora sexual assault investigation

York Regional Police have arrested a 22-year-old Newmarket man in connection to a reported sexual assault in Aurora last month.

The arrest came as a result of tips from the community, Const. Laura Nicolle, a spokesperson with York Regional Police, told CBC News.

"This type of thing happening really affected the community as a whole," she said. "That showed in terms of the support and the tips that our investigators received."

Police were called to the area of John West Way and Wellington Street shortly before the noon hour on June 24 for reports that a teenage girl had been sexually assaulted.

According to investigators, the teen was walking on a trail behind the Aurora Town Hall when a man she did not know approached her and tried to strike up a conversation. She tried to walk away, but the man sexually assaulted her, York Regional Police Det.-Sgt. Simon James told reporters last week.

The suspect was armed with a handgun, according to James.

The victim sought help from employees at the town hall offices and was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries, James said.

"This was a very serious incident," Nicolle said Wednesday. "It happened in the middle of the day...this was in a very busy, populated park."

Police arrested the suspect in the early morning hours of Wednesday, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

Charges will be laid when the suspect appears in court Wednesday afternoon, police said. The investigation is ongoing and investigators are looking to speak to anyone with information.