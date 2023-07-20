Toronto man says his 'UberEats-style' surplus food app has stopped enough waste to feed 25,000 people

Tony Colley has come a long way over the past four years — from an idea he had while experiencing food insecurity to running a business that helps alleviate it.

It wasn't log ago that Colley, working for a Toronto catering company, noticed how much excess food was dumped after an event. His then-manager let staff, including Colley, take home food after a shift. But he noticed there was still lots left when guest numbers were lower than expected.

That's how the idea for Be One To Give or B12Give was born. Founded in 2019 to fight hunger in the Greater Toronto Area, Colley says the company has diverted approximately 15,000 kilograms of food waste — enough to feed 25,000 people since its inception.

"It operates like an UberEats style delivery platform, but it's strictly for surplus food," Colley told CBC Toronto.

The idea is simple, he says: restaurants and businesses notify B12Give through its app when they have surplus food. Then, the company picks it up and distributes it to local shelters and charities.

Tony Colley is the founder and CEO of B12Give, which eliminates food waste by facilitating delivery from businesses with food surplus to charities. (Laura Pedersen/CBC)

About 5.8 million people in Canada experienced some form of food insecurity in 2021, according to a study released by University of Toronto researchers last year.

"Many individuals and families are struggling today to afford food, which ultimately impacts their health and mental wellbeing," said Areej Al-Hamad, an assistant professor at Toronto Metropolitan University who specializes in food insecurity.

Canada among top contributors to food waste

Canada is one of the top contributors to food waste globally, generating approximately 11 million metric tons annually, she adds. Toronto alone contributes 99,000 tonnes of food waste each year, according to the city.

To help tackle that, Colley says the app also provides data to businesses to help them eliminate daily food surplus.

Not only does this reduce greenhouse gas emissions that come from food waste, says Colley, but businesses that reduce food waste will lower operating costs.

CBC Toronto first interviewed Colley in March 2020, the week before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic. He says almost immediately following that interview, every single client of his shut down for nearly two years.

But Colley says he found success working with Toronto Metropolitan University at the beginning of 2022, and over the past few months he has begun working with the Fairmont Royal York Hotel, the Sheraton Conference Centre and Oliver & Bonacini.

Michael Bottomley, Oliver & Bonacini's hospitality manager, says the app has been useful for the hospitality and entertainment company, which operates a dozen and a half locations throughout Toronto.

Michael Bottomley, Oliver & Bonacini's hospitality manager, says using B12Give is a "win-win," as it allows them to reduce waste from food while feeding those experiencing food insecurity. (Laura Pedersen/CBC)

"I think what Tony is doing is remarkable," said Bottomley.

Bottomley says using B12Give is a "win-win," as it allows Oliver & Bonacini to reduce food waste from its events, while supporting local charities and feeding those experiencing food insecurity.

"Ensuring this food goes to the right people is very important," said Bottomley.

Charity 'grateful' for partnership

Leanne Rabinowitz, the food services coordinator at Eva's Initiatives, which provides shelter to youth experiencing homelessless in Toronto, says B12Give drops off meals every Wednesday and Friday

"We're grateful that Tony's company decided to partner up with us," says Rabinowitz.

Leanne Rabinowitz is the food services coordinator at Eva's Initiatives, which provides shelter well-being programming to youth experiencing homelessness in Toronto. (Laura Pedersen/CBC)

She says B12Give's app allows Eva's to register as a shelter and alerts them when items are available for donation.

"It's different every week," says Rabinowitz. "We serve a diverse group of young people, so it's nice when we get all different kinds of foods." A delivery person comes with the food, the receiver scans a QR code and the food is theirs.

Goal to redistribute 100% of food waste in Canada

While the pandemic was a setback for B12Give, Colley says it gave him the opportunity to build the technological back-end of the company and release his app in early 2021.

Going forward, B12Give has lofty goals, including redistributing 100 percent of avoidable food waste across Canada by 2030.

But Colley isn't being slowed by the idealism.

He says PricewaterhouseCoopers and RBC are will begin partnerships with B12Give within the next month.

"Each one of those partners is critical to what we're doing," said Colley.