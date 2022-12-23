Surfers ride the waves on Lake Ontario during stormy weather in Toronto
Some surfers rode the waves on Lake Ontario near the Scarborough Bluffs on Friday in the middle of a major winter storm. The cold did not keep them from the wild water.
Cold didn't keep them from wild water on wintry day
Some surfers rode the waves on Lake Ontario near the Scarborough Bluffs on Friday in the middle of a major winter storm.
The cold did not keep them from the wild water.
The storm battered the city with high winds and blowing snow. And the temperature continued to drop throughout the day.
But for these surfers, it was an opportunity to catch some waves on a wintry day.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?