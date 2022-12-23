Surfers ride the waves on Lake Ontario during stormy weather in Toronto

The winter storm passing through Toronto just days before Christmas is keeping most people indoors — but these surfers saw it as an opportunity to catch some waves.

Some surfers rode the waves on Lake Ontario near the Scarborough Bluffs on Friday in the middle of a major winter storm.

The cold did not keep them from the wild water.

The storm battered the city with high winds and blowing snow. And the temperature continued to drop throughout the day.

But for these surfers, it was an opportunity to catch some waves on a wintry day.





