Skip to Main Content
Suresh Doss: Sesame Pastry
Toronto·Video

Suresh Doss: Sesame Pastry

Sesame Pastry is a Polish bakery run by a mother and daughter in Etobicoke.
Sesame Pastry is a Polish bakery run by a mother and daughter in Etobicoke. 1:01
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|