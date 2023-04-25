April is mango month in Toronto. Here's where to find the most prized fruit

It's mango season in Toronto and the prized fruit is flying off the shelves — at a rate of 300 boxes per week at one downtown shop.

Navs Grocery, in Toronto's Fort York area, was food guide Suresh Doss's first stop when it came to finding freshly imported mangoes from India.

King among them: the Alphonso.

The taste is something "you can remember always," said the shop's co-owner Govind Chowdry.

April is peak mango season in the city and you can find more than Alphonso mangoes if you know how to look.

WATCH | Suresh Doss takes you on a mango tour and dishes tips on finding the best fruit:

Where (and how) to find some of the best mangoes in Toronto Duration 3:55 Food guide Suresh Doss dishes some key tips as April brings an influx of fresh fruit to the city

At Navs, the Alphonso, Kesar and Badami mangoes are right at the front. But head to Scarborough's Bombay Foods and you'll find an even wider selection scattered throughout the produce section.

The most precious mangoes, however, stay packed in boxes behind the register to keep them in perfect condition.

"You always want to see what they have behind the counter," Doss said.

Doss's next stops: Jian Hing Foodmart, also in Scarborough, where you can find a wide variety of mangoes from Mexico, Peru and Jamaica; and Kohinoor Foods to get Sindhri mangoes from Pakistan.

Looking for a big selection? Head to Jian Hing Foodmart, Doss recommends. (Suresh Doss/CBC)

Have a great recommendation for mango shoppers in Toronto or a favourite mango story? Let us know at TOnews@cbc.ca