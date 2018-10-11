Skip to Main Content
Hungry? Metro Morning's food guide, Suresh Doss, answers your questions LIVE
Live Blog

Hungry? Metro Morning's food guide, Suresh Doss, answers your questions LIVE

Want to know how Metro Morning's official food guide chooses a delicious spot each week? Ask Suresh Doss all your burning foodie questions LIVE today starting at 12:15 p.m. ET.

What do you want to know about food in the GTA ... and beyond? Just ask Suresh

CBC News ·
Suresh Doss joins CBC Toronto to LIVE blog and answer your questions about food in the GTA. Ask him anything starting on Oct. 11, starting at 12:15 p.m. ET. (Esther Katzman)

Want to know how Metro Morning's official food guide chooses a delicious spot each week? Ask Suresh Doss all your burning foodie questions LIVE today starting at 12:15 p.m. ET.

Suresh Doss is a Toronto-based food writer. He regularly runs food tours throughout the GTA, aimed at highlighting its multicultural pockets. 

Fancy yourself a foodie? Challenge Suresh's palate and ask him your questions on your favourite eats. Where should Suresh go next? Send in your hot tips on the GTA's hidden spots. 

Go ahead — ask Suresh.

Mobile users, follow along here

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us