The Supreme Court of Canada won't hear the appeal of a Toronto police officer convicted of attempted murder in the shooting death of teenager Sammy Yatim aboard a streetcar five years ago.

In a decision issued Thursday morning, the country's top court denied Const. James Forcillo leave to appeal both his conviction and his sentence.

In an unusual verdict, a jury acquitted Forcillo in 2016 of second-degree murder but convicted him of attempted murder in connection with Yatim's death aboard the Dundas streetcar on the night of July 27, 2013. Forcillo was sentenced to six years in jail — one year above the mandatory minimum for attempted murder.

The attempted murder conviction was connected to a second volley of shots Forcillo fired after Yatim was on the floor of the streetcar and dying.

Forcillo's lawyers were hoping to argue to the top court that the first and second volleys of shots should not have been divided into separate events. They were also hoping to appeal Forcillo's sentence.

One of Forcillo's three lawyers, Michael Lacy, was in court Thursday but issued a brief statement over Twitter.

"Mr. Forcillo exercised his right to ask the [Supreme Court] to grant him leave to appeal. The Court declined to do so this morning. We respect that decision," Lacy tweeted.

"This ends the legal proceedings and Mr. Forcillo will now continue to serve out his sentence."

Forcillo only officer to fire weapon

Forcillo was one of the first officers to respond to a call about a young man exposing himself on the streetcar while brandishing a knife. Only Yatim was left on the streetcar by the time police had arrived.

Forcillo fired an initial three shots, which caused Yatim to fall to the floor of the streetcar, then fired six more shots.

The shooting was caught on video, which circulated widely and sparked a national discussion about use of force by police.

The Crown separated the two volleys into two separate charges: the second-degree murder charge was related to the first volley of shots, and the attempted murder charge was for the second.

Forcillo was convicted for the latter.

In April, the Ontario Court of Appeal dismissed Forcillo's appeal of both his conviction and his sentence.