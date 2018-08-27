Building superintendent charged with sexually assaulting 2 children

Toronto police say a building superintendent has been charged in the alleged sexual assaults of two children.

Investigators say the man, who worked at a building at 12 Rockford Road, near Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West, allegedly assaulted a young girl over the course of four years on multiple occasions.

They say he is facing four charges in connection with those allegations, including sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police say the same man is accused of befriending a boy in 2013 at the same building and spending "a significant amount of time" with him from the time he was 11 until he was 14.

They say the man allegedly sexually assaulted the boy on several occasions and has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and indecent exposure to a person under 16 years.

Toronto police said the superintendent worked at two buildings before taking a job at Rockford Road. Those buildings are:

4750 Jane Street, from 2003-2008

2911 Bayview Avenue, from 2008-2012

Police say the 42-year-old suspect, who was arrested in mid-August, is set to appear in court on Monday.