Passengers still face travel disruption as Sunwing delays caused by data security breach continue
The outage, which began Sunday, stretched into its fifth day on Thursday
Sunwing Airlines Inc. says the network-wide system outage that has grounded travellers and delayed flights to and from sun destinations is still not resolved.
The Toronto-based carrier continues to advise customers travelling over the next few days to check their flight status before heading to the airport.
Sunwing has apologized for the ongoing delays, which it says are the result of a data security breach affecting its third party provider of passenger handling systems.
Sunwing employees have been forced to manually check in passengers while the technology platform is not working.
WATCH | Thousands of passengers continue to report flight delays, long wait times:
Sunwing has subcontracted aircraft from other Canadian airlines, including WestJet, Air Transat, and Nolinor Aviation, to help relieve the backlog at some airports.
Sunwing customers continue to report flight delays and long wait times at airports in the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America.
