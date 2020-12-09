Nursing home struggling with COVID-19 outbreak failed to ensure facility was safe, report shows

Paula Santos's sister Tina has been through a lot in recent years — and now she's living in the heart of one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care during the second wave of the pandemic in Ontario.

Tina, 55, has been living at Sunnycrest nursing home in Whitby, Ont. for over three years, ever since suffering a massive stroke that left her in a wheelchair and paralyzed on her right side. Now, she's watching COVID-19 tear through her home, Santos said.

"She watched one lady in her room pass away in front of her," Santos said, adding that her sister's other two roommates are now in hospital. Tina is lucky to have thus far tested negative for the novel coronavirus, her sister said, but her level of care has plummeted ever since the outbreak, which has only made pre-existing problems worse at the facility.

"She was left to fend for herself. No shower in nine days. Medications late. Food cold," Santos said.

"It's completely unacceptable. People are dying."

According to an inspection report from the Ministry of Long-Term Care, 76 residents had tested positive during the course of the home's outbreak as of Nov. 29. The province's website lists 62 resident cases in the 136-bed home as of Wednesday, alongside 19 resident deaths and 67 staff cases.

The report notes many issues, and says Sunnycrest management has "failed to ensure that the home is a safe and secure environment," with a "significant number of residents and staff infected."

That doesn't shock Santos, who says she had filed numerous complaints since her sister started living at Sunnycrest.

"Their famous last words are, 'We'll look into it. We're investigating it,'" she said.

The province's report also notes the residence has been slapped with multiple written notices in the last three years.

Inspection reveals problems

The November inspection found issues including:

No designated person wearing full personal protective equipment (PPE) at the front of the building screening people coming and going.

A number of resident rooms did not have PPE caddies located outside in an outbreak unit.

A PSW was seen going in and out of a resident's room and into the hallway of the designated outbreak unit without putting on or taking off their PPE.

According to the report, the investigator was told that staffing at the facility was down to less than 50 per cent, and care and medications were up to two hours late.

The inspector was also told there was no time for staff to do wound care, stack caddies with PPE, and that PPE was locked in management's office.

Sunnycrest did not respond to a request for comment about the situation Wednesday. After the inspection report was issued last week, the province's Ministry of Long-Term Care approved a voluntary management agreement, which allows Lakeridge Health hospital to support the nursing home.

Santos says her sister isn't able to do some things for herself since her stroke. (Submitted by Paula Santos)

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said the inspection report reveals the "horror" inside the facility and called on the Progressive Conservative government to recall the legislature, which rose Tuesday for its winter break, to take action.

She said the province urgently needs to hire thousands of personal support workers and put infection control experts in every facility.

"In Sunnycrest, and in long-term care homes all over the province, people cannot afford for [Premier] Doug Ford to just do photo ops and wait for a vaccine," she said.

"The legislature should immediately get to work putting more protections and supports for people in place."

Province says it's committed to fix the problem

Santos similarly said the province needs to step up.

"Somebody needs to take some ownership and stop blaming previous governments," she said. "You know what? If we're not careful, there's not going to be a need for vaccines in long-term care."

CBC News asked the Ministry of Long-Term Care how things at Sunnycrest were able to get this bad, given that provincial officials have repeatedly said an "iron ring" was being placed around the province's nursing homes, on top of a lull between the first and second waves of the virus that would have allowed for proper planning.

In a statement, ministry spokesperson Rob McMahon said the province has been working alongside the local public health unit, the Local Health Iintegration Network and Lakeridge Health to address the issue.

"Together we continue to take action to support the home to have infection prevention and control measures in place, staffing and a good supply of PPE," he said. "As of today, 33 resident cases have resolved.

"We remain committed to doing everything we can, along with our partners, to help stabilize the home and have it return to normal operations."