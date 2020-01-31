Canada's 1st coronavirus patient discharged from Toronto hospital

The patient with Canada's first confirmed case of coronavirus was discharged from a hospital in Toronto on Friday morning.

The man was being treated at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre after arriving on a flight from China last week.

"Over the course of the week, his status continued to improve to the point where he no longer required in-patient care," the hospital said in a statement.

The man was being held in a negative pressure room after being admitted to the hospital on Jan. 23, a day after returning from Guangzhou, China.

The patient's wife also has a confirmed case of the virus, although she has been at their home in self-isolation. Public health officials said Thursday that she is "doing well" and hasn't shown symptoms of infection.

Both patients are in their 50s, health officials said.

The couple visited Wuhan during their trip to China, the epicentre of the novel virus that has killed 213 people in China and sickened more than 9,800 around the world.

The hospital said Toronto Public Health would monitor the man's condition in his home.

Sunnybrook said the patient was not available to speak about his experience with the illness.