4 people injured in separate Sunday morning shootings

Toronto police were on scene of three separate shootings Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a business at Bloor Street West and Lansdowne Avenue shortly before 2 a.m.

There, they found two people with serious but not life threatening gunshot wounds. Police say they treated other people for "injuries not related to shooting."

Further south, officers were called to another shooting around 5:20 a.m. at University Avenue and Adelaide Street West.

There, they found a man who had been shot in the stomach. He was taken to the hospital and police are appealing for information.

Minutes before 8 a.m. police were called to a third shooting at Englinton Avenue West and Russell Road. There, they found a woman in her 20s who had been shot in the stomach. She was taken to the hospital and police are appealing for information.