4 injured in downtown Toronto shooting
Four people have been injured following a shooting in downtown Toronto Sunday evening, police say.

Man in his 20s is in serious, possibly life-threatening condition, paramedics say

CBC News ·
Four people have been injured after a shooting in Toronto's Kensington Market neighbourhood Sunday evening. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

The shots rang out at Augusta Avenue and College Street in the city's Kensington Market neighbourhood around 10:30 p.m. ET

Paramedics say they have transported four people to hospital.
Toronto police say one victim has very serious injuries. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

A man in his 20s is in serious, possibly life-threatening condition and was taken to a trauma centre. 

Another man, also in his 20s, was taken to a local hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. 

Two others were taken to hospital with injuries paramedics say are not serious.  

Three people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to paramedics. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Police say there were possibly four assailants running away. 

Traffic is being diverted from the area. 

The shooting comes just over a day after two local rappers were killed after being gunned down on a busy Toronto street. 

