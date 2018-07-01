4 injured in downtown Toronto shooting

Four people have been injured following a shooting in downtown Toronto Sunday evening, police say.

The shots rang out at Augusta Avenue and College Street in the city's Kensington Market neighbourhood around 10:30 p.m. ET

Toronto police say one victim has very serious injuries. (Tony Smyth/CBC) Paramedics say they have transported four people to hospital.

A man in his 20s is in serious, possibly life-threatening condition and was taken to a trauma centre.

Another man, also in his 20s, was taken to a local hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Two others were taken to hospital with injuries paramedics say are not serious.

Three people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to paramedics. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Police say there were possibly four assailants running away.

Traffic is being diverted from the area.

The shooting comes just over a day after two local rappers were killed after being gunned down on a busy Toronto street.