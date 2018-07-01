Updated
4 injured in downtown Toronto shooting
Four people have been injured following a shooting in downtown Toronto Sunday evening, police say.
Man in his 20s is in serious, possibly life-threatening condition, paramedics say
Four people have been injured following a shooting in downtown Toronto Sunday evening, police say.
The shots rang out at Augusta Avenue and College Street in the city's Kensington Market neighbourhood around 10:30 p.m. ET
Paramedics say they have transported four people to hospital.
A man in his 20s is in serious, possibly life-threatening condition and was taken to a trauma centre.
Another man, also in his 20s, was taken to a local hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Two others were taken to hospital with injuries paramedics say are not serious.
Police say there were possibly four assailants running away.
Traffic is being diverted from the area.
The shooting comes just over a day after two local rappers were killed after being gunned down on a busy Toronto street.