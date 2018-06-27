The city has installed sun shades above the metallic slides in Corktown Common that burned a young girl last year.

The fix comes after the city temporarily boarded up the entrance to the slides this spring, which was described as a "temporary measure."

Last summer, a two-year-old suffered a second-degree burn from the metallic slide after its surface heated up under the sun.

The new shades are designed to keep the metal surface of the slides cool during the summer months.

The protective barriers were put up as a "temporary measure" on May 24. (Lauren Pelley/CBC News)

The shades are expected to be removed once trees around the playground mature, providing natural shade above the playground.

In the wake of last year's incident, parents who take their children to the playground questioned why the city installed metal and not plastic slides at the park.

"Maybe someone who didn't have children potentially had this idea," said local parent Melanie Gillians.