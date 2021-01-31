Victim in fatal Summerhill shooting ID'd as 23-year-old Sirac Tesfay

Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Toronto's Summerhill neighbourhood Friday evening as 23-year-old Sirac Tesfay of Toronto.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Yonge Street and Summerhill Avenue at 8 p.m. on Friday after multiple reports of people hearing gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims: a 23-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 27-year-old woman who was found suffering from multiple gun shot wounds and rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, police say.

Police say the shooting occurred in a laneway between townhouses on Mathersfield Drive and Pricefield Road, two residential streets southeast of Yonge and Summerhill.

In a news release Saturday, police say witnesses reported seeing a smaller light-coloured four-door sedan, possibly grey or silver, with dark tinted windows.

The vehicle was reportedly seen leaving the area in a northbound direction on Yonge Street at a "high rate of speed." No image has been released of the vehicle.

Homicide investigators have since taken over the case.

Tesfay's death marks the fourth homicide of the year in Toronto.

Investigators are asking residents, business owners, or anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to check their security cameras or dash cams for footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 416-222-TIPS (8477).