Man dead, woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after shooting in Summerhill

A man is dead and a woman has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Toronto's Summerhill neighbourhood Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Yonge Street and Summerhill Avenue after multiple reports of people hearing gunshots, Toronto police said in a tweet.

Paramedics say they received a call at 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims, a man and a woman.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A suspect fled the area in a vehicle, police said in the tweet.

More to come.