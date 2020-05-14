Ontario summer camp operators worried COVID-19 could shut down their businesses

Normally at this time of year, Polly Hodgetts would be training her counsellors outside in the fresh air at the picturesque Camp Hurontario in the Georgian Bay area that she runs together with her husband.

So far this year, though, she's leading staff meetings and training sessions via Zoom and sending counsellors online links to complete safety sessions.

Hodgetts hopes she will be able to open the all-boys' camp, in her family for 73 years, so she's preparing as much as she can under the government's COVID-19 guidelines.

"We've got our fingers crossed," she said, that the provincial government will loosen restrictions on camps and save at least some of their season.

"It says it's a go, we can then put everything into motion."

Polly Hodgetts, together with her husband Donald Marston, runs Camp Hurontario in the Georgian Bay area, and hopes the camp will be able to open for its 73rd year. (Camp Hurontario)

She said she's looking into possibilities, such as how they might implement physical distancing in their dining hall and cabins.

Thousands of parents and children, as well as camp owners and staffers, are unsure what the regulations will be and if camp will even be a possibility this year.

The Ontario Camps Association (OCA), representing more than 450 camps across the province, said the majority of its members are holding off before making a definite decision for the summer.

They're hopeful camps will be able to go ahead in some form, as they look at possible adaptations concerning everything from eating in the dining hall to canoeing and songs around the campfire.

'No camp in 2020 could mean ... the end of businesses'

"I think there's a real fear that no camp in 2020 could mean, in some cases... the end of businesses," said Howie Grossinger, who represents the Ontario Camps Association.

He and his wife also run three summer camps in Ontario.

Howie Grossinger, who represents the Ontario Camps Association, says an entire season without camps could mean the end for some businesses. (Submitted by Howie Grossinger)

Grossinger said during meetings with camp directors from across North America, various ideas have come up, including virtual options for singalongs, sports or cultural activities, some of which happen already, but it's a difficult decision.

"No screen time has been one of the principle approaches to the benefits of camp, so we're trying to just philosophically find the sweet spot," Grossinger said.

He said camp owners are also looking at the possibility of a shorter season, maybe only starting in August, or renting to a family, in order to avoid concerns about physical distancing.

He gave one example: "a family that has been in their home for two and a half, three months now could book my day camp for a two hour family experience to get them out of the house."

The University of Toronto already decided weeks ago to cancel its summer camps, meaning the loss of those experiences for up to 20,000 children and the loss of jobs for 600 counsellors, who are generally students.

Ontario Camps bring jobs to 35,000 young people

Grossinger said the camps in the OCA hire 35,000 young people every year.

Cam Smith, who just finished his fourth year at Queens University, is one of them. He started going to Camp Hurontario at age 7 and later became a counsellor there. Now, at age 21, he's preparing online for a 15th year at the camp, this time as director of canoeing.

Howie Grossinger says if camps can open this summer, one challenge at Camp Robin Hood, the day camp he runs, will be transport for children who usually arrive in buses. (Submitted by Howie Grossinger)

He said he'd feel disappointed, not only to lose out on a job, but also missing the chance to return to nature.

"I think that would be the biggest shock to the system," he said, adding that attending camp has had a big impact on his life.

"Seeing the change in these kids, I think, is the biggest loss if it's not able to go through."

Hodgetts, the camp's owner, is also thinking about the young would-be campers during this unusual year.

"I think kids really need to get out of the city right now or get out of being locked in their houses," she said "Get out of doors and just have fun."