Sudden death investigation underway at home of former health minister David Caplan

Toronto police have launched a sudden death investigation at the home of former provincial health minister David Caplan in conjunction with Toronto Fire.

Emergency crews were called to the home in the Don Valley Parkway and Lawrence Avenue East area around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Paramedics say they transported a man, approximately 45 years old, to local hospital in life-threatening condition. Duty Officer Shawn Staff said the man sustained severe injuries, but did not elaborate on the nature of those injuries.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CBC News there was a fire at the scene, but declined to provide further details.

Caplan died Wednesday at the age of 54. His cause of death was not immediately known.

A sudden death investigation takes place whenever someone is found deceased, Douglas-Cook said. At the moment, police have no information to suggest the death was suspicious.

Politicians of all stripes expressed shock and sadness at Caplan's death on Thursday, remembering him as a hard-working and dedicated colleague and public servant. The Liberal politician was first elected in 1997 and served until 2011, when he chose not to run for re-election.

Caplan is survived by his wife, Leigh, and two sons.