Toronto police appeal for help after sudden death

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in a sudden death investigation.

Police say they were called to Victoria Park Avenue and Finch Avenue East shortly after noon on June 13 with reports of a person in the corner of an intersection.

Officers reported the man was "conscious, but unable to communicate" with "unknown injuries."

Police say the man was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later.

They are now seeking assistance figuring out what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200. They can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.