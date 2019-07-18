Homicide unit investigating after woman, 36, dies in city's west end

Homicide investigators with Toronto police have taken over a probe into a sudden death in the city's west end.

The force said in a tweet Thursday afternoon that emergency crews were called to the Bloor Street West and Dovercourt Road area at 12:43 a.m.

Police said it first came in as a medical call.

A 36-year-old woman was rushed to hospital. Paramedics would not say what happened to her, or describe the nature of her injuries.

"We have certain information that her injuries were as a result of an assault, and that's what we're investigating at this time," Det. Leslie Dunkley said.

MEDICAL CALL: 12:43am July 18, Bloor Street West and Dovercourt Road area, <a href="https://twitter.com/TPS14Div?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPS14Div</a>, sudden death investigation underway. <a href="https://twitter.com/TPSHomicide?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPSHomicide</a> have been contacted and will take over this investigation. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1344279?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1344279</a> ^CdK —@TPSOperations

Police are now in the process of identifying the woman and notifying her next of kin, Dunkley said.

Investigators are also canvassing the area for witnesses and security camera video, he said.

Police say there is no concern for public safety and that they have a suspect in mind.

Officers at the scene could be seen taking photos in a block of sidewalk that was cordoned off with police tape.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area when the incident took place to call the homicide unit or Crime Stoppers.