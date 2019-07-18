Homicide unit investigating sudden death in city's west end

Toronto police are investigating a sudden death in the city's west end.

The force said in a tweet Thursday afternoon that officers were called to the Bloor Street West and Dovercourt Road area at 12:43 a.m.

Police said it was a medical call.

Paramedics said they took a woman in her 30s to hospital. They would not say what happened to her, or describe the nature of her injuries.

The homicide unit is taking over the investigation, police said.

No other details were immediately made available.

Officers at the scene could be seen taking photos in a block of sidewalk that was cordoned off with police tape.